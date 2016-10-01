What is the New Trend in Tattoo? Kendall Jenner get one on her inner Lip

Los Angeles , Oct 01: Model-reality TV star Kendall Jenner has got an ink on the inside of her lower lip.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star got the tattoo at a New York tattoo parlor on Thursday, September 29, reported Aceshowbiz.

In a photo shared by Jon Boy shortly after the procedure, Jenner could be seen checking out the artwork in a mirror.

The 20-year-old model, who donned a black choker and an off-the-shoulder top, opted for an inking of the word “meow” on her lower lip.

In another photo, Jenner posed alongside Jon Boy and two female friends. The younger sister of Kim Kardashian was pouting to the camera while wearing sunglasses.

The model has two other teeny tattoos, a whole heart on the inside of one middle finger and a broken heart on the other, one of which is a match to her best friend Hailey Baldwin’s.