New UN peace messenger Malala Yousafzai will promote girls’ education

April 11, 2017 | By :
Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai, newly designated as a UN Messenger of Peace, says extremists tried to kill her but didn't succeed and in her second life she is working for education especially for girls and hoping boys will become advocates for gender equality.

Washington, April 11: Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai, newly designated as a UN Messenger of Peace, says extremists tried to kill her but didn’t succeed and in her second life she is working for education especially for girls and hoping boys will become advocates for gender equality.

The 19-year-old Pakistani activist called herself a proud Muslim, stressed that Islam means peace, and expressed great disappointment that Muslims are portrayed in the media as “terrorists” and “jihadists.” “People should look at me and the Muslims who are living in peace and believe in peace, rather than looking at the few terrorists,” she said.

Malala answered questions from young people yesterday after Secretary-General Antonio Guterres officially bestowed on her the highest honor the UN chief can give a global citizen, calling her “a hero.”

Tags: , , ,
Related News
United Nations must appoint a special diplomat to resolve India, Pakistan dispute over Kashmir: China
Terrorists targeting UK finds origin in Pakistan’s Swat Valley, say experts at United Nations
Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for Balochistan war crime victims.
‘Bleeding Balochistan’ conference at United Nations condemns Pakistan’s atrocious stand for Baloch people
India strongly objects to Pakistan’s statement on Kashmir in UN, advises OIC to not comment on India’s internal affairs
India hits back at United Nations over High Commissioner for Human Rights’ remarks on Rohingya issue
Malala Yousafzai to study philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford University
Top