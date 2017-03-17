New UP CM: Declaration and oath taking, likely on 18, 19.

Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, March 17: Lucknow’s Smriti Upwan is all set to hold the swearing-in ceremony of the new Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to be held at on March 19. Meanwhile, who would become the next chief minister of Uttar Pradesh is still not confirmed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah would be attending the ceremony.

According to sources inside the Party said that the next Chief Minister’s name would be announced on 18th Saturday after the meeting of the Legislative Party in the state capital.

The BJP, which won 325 seats in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, would be meeting at 5 pm on Saturday to select the next CM of UP.

Manoj Sinha may be the PM’s choice

It seems that Union Minister of State for Railways and Communications Manoj Sinha has a high chance to become the choice of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah.

An official declaration on who would be the Chief Minister is being anticipated on Saturday after the Uttar Pradesh MLA’s meet in Lucknow. Media reports suggest that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are one-hearted in giving ‘Clean Chit’ to Manoj Sinha for this high-profile responsibility.

Manoj Sinha’s sudden rise towards the CM Candidature in the politically critical and the Hindi heartland state is yet another implication that the Modi-Shah duo places a higher prize on quality than on any other factor.

As a Union Minister of Communication and minister of the state of Railways, Manoj sustains a deliberately low profile but is seen as a sincere silent performer. The one who works more than his words.

By choosing a higher caste Bhumihar Brahmin to lead the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a caste-conscious Uttar Pradesh, Narendra Modi is once again confirming that the qualities that inspire such judgments are merit and caliber but not caste considerations.