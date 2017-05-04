New west Bengaluru - a new beginning to holistic lifestyle.

New Delhi, May 4: For decades, officially and unofficially, to locals and tourists, Bengaluru was and continues to be known as the Garden City of India. Bestowed with a dynamic multicultural landscape, flourishing industry, a conducive weather cycle and extensive green cover, the city is regarded as one of India’s most favourable living destinations.

That said, with population density increasing each day and outpacing infrastructure, it is imperative to diversify the city’s development to nearby areas so that all residents in the state can enjoy an equally good quality of life. This kind of growth also offers the advantage of balanced growth, while curbing issues of pollution and decay, currently concentrated in certain regions of the city.

New West Bengaluru, acting as a gateway to North Karnataka and situated at a distance of 70 km (43 mi) north-west of Bengaluru, holds that very potential of being developed as a satellite city that will decongest the state capital. Proper planning and collaboration between city councils, governing bodies, real estate developers and industry will offer New West Bengaluru residents a well-planned, peaceful, greener lifestyle while allowing them to stay connected to the bustling state capital. Major developments (around Tumkur region) like the proposed Mumbai-Bangalore Industrial Corridor is likely to leverage the residential, commercial and industrial infrastructure.

With world-class facilities like Alur Cricket Stadium, Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre and Namma Metro, the region is poised to become an international engagement hub. This will steer the all-inclusive growth of New West Bengaluru, enhancing investment potential and viability.

Other infrastructure initiatives like the Metro Rail Phase I and Phase II and Peripheral Ring Road (that will form a half circle around the city from Tumkur Road to Hosur Road), are expected to significantly transform the area in terms of connectivity and real estate development. It is an ideal opportunity for developers to explore smarter and greener housing formats, in keeping with the city’s famous and age-old sobriquet.

With an increased demand for ecological and economical homes amongst a

rapidly growing, working for Bangalorean population, areas like New West Bengaluru are setup for growth and success. Area-based development campaigns such as these not only enhance the overall quality of living for residents, but they also contribute to the development of the region through a more evolved, technologically advanced and better-planned approach to infrastructure, industry, and society. (ANI-BusinessWireIndia)