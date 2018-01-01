New Year celebratory firing in Karachi: Several hurt in Pakistan

Karachi, Jan 1: Several people, including a woman, were injured in celebratory firing in Karachi when the city welcomed the New Year.

“We received seven persons, including one woman, brought with bullet injuries at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre,” the Dawn quoted Dr. Seemin Jamali, the executive director of a hospital, as saying.

The injured were hit by stray bullets when people resorted to firing in jubilation with the advent of New Year.

None of the victims had, however, sustained life-threatening injuries.

“The incidents were reported from Defence, Baloch Colony, Mehmoodabad, Lines Area, Landhi and other localities,” Dr. Jamali added.

