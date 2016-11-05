In New York City, Jennifer Lawrence spotted kissing rumoured beau Darren Aronofsky

Washington DC, Nov 05: The rumoured romance between Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky keeps getting hotter and even more exciting.

The 26-year-old actress was spotted sharing a kiss with the 47-year-old director in New York City on, unable to keep their hands off one another as they walked the city streets, reports E! Online.

J.Law donned an oversized black coat and scarf, teamed with a pair of gray boots and tying her hair back in a pony tail while Aronofsky, on the other hand, donned a blue button-down with a scarf, glasses and a newsboy cap.

Rumours about possible romance between the two started swirling around mid-October after they were photographed together several times.

However, a source informed that the couple has been pretty much “official since August” and that she bought an apartment in NYC, where the director lives.

Neither the ‘Hunger Games’ star nor Aronofsky have confirmed the relationship.