New York City: CDC reports first female-to-male Zika transmission

New York City July 15:The CDC reported the first case of female-to-male sexual transmission of the Zika virus that occurred in New York City. Up until now, the only likely route of sexual transmission found was male-to-female or male-to-male.

The atonishing development prompted the CDC to immediately change its guidance for pregnant women in relation to the virus.

No cases of woman-to-woman Zika transmission have yet been reported, the CDC now urges pregnant women with female sexual partners ,to use barrier methods every time they have sex if they live in or have recently returned from an area with active Zika transmission.

The CDC has decided to update their guide for sexually active people and also for reducing the risk of contracting Zika virus for pregnant people.

Excerpts of the CDC report read ” A unpregnant woman,in her twenties, had unprotected vaginal sex with a male partner on the same day that she returned from travel to a country where Zika is prevalent.”

The next day, she came down with Zika-like symptoms, including fever, rash, fatigue, muscle pain, accompanied by numbness and tingling in her fingers and toes.

On the third day, she visited her doctor, who took blood and urine samples, and was sent off to the NYC health department. Both fluids tested positive for the Zika virus.

Her male partner, in his 20’s, showed the same typical symptoms of fever, rash, joint pain and red eyes, despite the not travelling outside the United States for more than a year , after a duration of 7 days after sex with her.

For the reason that Zika can be transmitted from male sexual partners ,the CDC recommends pregnant women whose male partners have been in location prevalent with Zika virus, to use condoms or abstain from sex during pregnancy.