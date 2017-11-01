New York terror attack: Five killed are Argentine citizens, PM Modi, Trump condemns, note proves IS connection

New Delhi, November 1: In a violent terror attack in New York, eight people were killed and at least a dozen were injured. The attack was so sudden which happened on Tuesday when a truck mowed down pedestrians as well as cyclists. The attack was reported on a lower Manhattan bike path. According to officials, it was a was a “cowardly act of terror”.

According to a senior law enforcement officer, a note written in English was found in the truck which rammed the pedestrians. He added that the terror attack which unfolded around 3 pm on Halloween, was executed in the name of Islamic State.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Argentina declared on Twitter that the five among the eight killed were Argentine citizens. They are namely, Hernan Mendoza, Diego Angelini, Alejandro Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij and Hernan Ferruchi. A Belgian national was also killed.

New York truck attack: First picture emerges of terror suspect Sayfullo Saipov https://t.co/QUwqVSqPC8 pic.twitter.com/ZSmzMFcDVP — Bojo Tv (@bojo_tv) November 1, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders had condemned the terror attack on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter that, “Strongly condemn the terror attack in New York City. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased and prayers with those injured.”

After the New York terror attack which killed eight, the driver was shouting “God is great” in Arabic, while he got out of the truck and was confronted by the police force. Said the law enforcement official.

The US President Donald Trump had condemned the terror attack occurred in New York. Condemning the attack, he tweeted: “In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.!”

In another tweet, Trump said, “We must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere. Enough!”

“My thoughts, condolences and prayers to the victims and families of the New York City terrorist attack. God and your country are with you!” the US president Donald Trump wrote on Twitter.