New Zealand diver's body that went missing in Sandfly Bay, Dunedin found

Dunedin, Feb 4:Police divers have found the body believed to be that of a diver that went missing in Sandfly Bay, Dunedin.

The have not identified the man and the death has been referred to the Coroner

Police received a call about 7pm on Friday that the man, who had been diving near the Sandfly Bay’s Gull Rocks, was unaccounted for.

“The diver was with a group and was the only one who didn’t resurface,” a police spokesperson said.

The coastguard and Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter were involved in the search efforts but were stood down about 9.30pm on Friday as it became dark.

Several people maintained a watch on shore into the night.

It is believed the group were free diving from an inflatable life raft.

