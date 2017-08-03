New Zealand Open: HS Prannoy and Sourabh Verma enter quarters

Auckland [New Zealand], August 3: US Open winner HS Prannoy continued his golden run as he went past 10-seeded Wei Nan of Hong Kong to enter the quarter-finals of the ongoing New Zealand Grand Prix Gold in Auckland on Thursday.

Fourth seed Prannoy defeated Nan 21-18, 21-19 in the last-16 contest that lasted for 46 minutes.

On the other hand, India’s Sourabh Verma defeated Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap to make it to the last-eight of the tournament.

Seventh-seeded Verma defeated Kashyap 21-18, 13-21, 21-16 in 64 minutes.

Another Indian shuttler in the fray, Siril Verma lost 13-21, 14-21 against Chia Hung Lu of Chinese Taipei in just 38 minutes, thus making exit from the tournament.

Sourabh will now clash with Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong while Prannoy will lock horns with 11-seeded Lin Yu Hsien of Chinese Taipei.