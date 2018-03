Kanpur, Sep 23 (PTI) New Zealand reached 152 for 1 in their first innings against India when play was called off early because of rain on the second day of the first cricket Test here today.

Brief Scores: India 1st Innings 318 in 97 overs (M Vijay 65, C Pujara 62, R Jadeja 42, R Ashwin 40, Trent Boul 3/67)

New Zealand 152/1 (Kane Williamson 65 batting, Tom Latham 56 batting, Umesh Yadav 1/22).