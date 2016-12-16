New Zealand recall Ronchi, Broom for Bangladesh ODIs

| By :

Wellington [New Zealand], Dec.16 (ANI): New Zealand batsman Neil Broom, who played his last ODI in March 2010, has been recalled in the 13-man squad for the upcoming three-match series against Bangladesh beginning at the Hagley Oval on Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batsman Luke Ronchi has replaced BJ Watling. Broom and Ronchi have been rewarded for their recent form in domestic cricket.

Broom is among the top run-scorers in the 2016-17 Plunket Shield first-class tournament with 354 runs in seven innings at an average of 59 to his name. He also topped the run charts in the List A competition, the Ford Trophy 2015-16, notching up a total of 508 runs, including three centuries and two fifties in three matches he played, reports ESPNcricinfo.

Broom is likely to come at the No. 4 spot in place of Ross Taylor, who was ruled out after recently undergoing an eye surgery.

Ronchi, who was left out of the unsuccessful Chappell-Hadlee Trophy series, struck a century for Wellington in the Plunket Shield before making an unbeaten 58 in a Super Smash match against Canterbury, which his side eventually lost in the one-over eliminator.

Meanwhile, batsman Henry Nicholls and leg-spinner Todd Astle, who both were part of the squad that played against Australia, have also been dropped for the upcoming three-match series.

The New Zealand ODI squad is as follows:

Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Neil Broom, Lockie Ferguson, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, James Neesham, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee.(ANI)