New Zealand woman has jaw-dropping near miss with a speeding train at Mount Eden station in Auckland

NEW DELHI,April08: The moment a woman from New Zealand has a jaw-dropping near miss with a speeding train has been caught on CCTV. A video uploaded on YouTube shows a pedestrian crossing near the Mount Eden station in Auckland. Even as the warning lights and bells go off, many people can be seen making a run to the other side safely. All but one woman.

The woman wearing a pink jacket can been seen sauntering around the train tracks and within split seconds leaps to safety as a speeding train comes her way. Oblivious to the oncoming train, the woman only looks towards her right even though the train is headed towards her from the left. The driver hit the emergency brakes after spotting the woman as the train comes to a halt. No injuries were reported in the incident that happened on the morning of 7th April.

The identity of the woman is still unknown.

