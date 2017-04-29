Newborn girl’s dead body found in garbage dustbin in Vikarabad

Newborn girl’s dead body found in garbage dustbin in Vikarabad

Hyderabad,April29: The body of a newborn girl was found abandoned in a garbage bin in Vikarabad district. Police said that on Friday morning when sanitary workers came to remove garbage from one of the bins in Vaddera Basthi they found a cloth pack. They tried to move it aside but it was heavy and they could not move it.  Suspecting something wrong, they opened the pack and found a baby wrapped in cloth and informed revenue staff, who in turn alerted the police.

Police said the baby could be a week old. A murder case was registered and the body was sent for autopsy. Police said they have started checking medical records at hospitals in surrounding areas for clues.

