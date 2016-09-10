Newborn in Kolkata given wrong injection by mistake , says nurse

Kolkata: A nine-day-old girl in Kolkata is battling for life after a nurse mistakenly gave a wrong injection to her.

The baby, born on August 31 in Lady Dufferin Victoria Hospital, was going to get discharged on Wednesday when the doctor noticed that her navel, from where the umbilical cord had been cut, was bleeding.

He asked the nurse to administer a Vitamin K injection to the seven-day-old.

“Five minutes after the injection was administered, my daughter fell sick, her neck and chest became stiff and she kept fainting. I rushed her to the doctor,” her 21-year-old mother Manruda Bibi told NDTV.

On enquiring about the injection, the doctor found that instead of Viamin K, the baby was administered a shot of 50 milligrams of Tramadol, a narcotic like pain killer, which can prove lethal.

On her medical records, the doctor wrote, “Given by mistake by nursing staff on duty.”

The infant was immediately rushed to Sick Newborn Care Unit of the government-run Calcutta Medical College and Hospital nearby.

On finding this out, her mother went into a state of shock.

“She also fainted and had to be admitted to the emergency ward,” said 27-year-old Jamsuddin Jamadar, newborn’s father.

The government has ordered an enquiry into the matter.

“It will take a couple of days and necessary action will be taken against the person responsible,” said Dr B Satpathi, Director of Health Services, West Bengal.

Dr Tridib Banerjee, head of the special task force of the health department, told NDTV that the baby is responding tod