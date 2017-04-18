Newly built 150-seater ferry service to Fort Kochi and Vypeen to be reinstated

KOCHI,April18: The travel woes between Fort Kochi and Vypeen will soon be over as the Kochi Corporation is set to conduct the ‘launch ceremony’ of the newly-built ferry on Monday.

The Corporation authorities said the ferry service could be made operational within a month.

The Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation Ltd (KSINC) was entrusted with the task of constructing the 150-seater ferry. The Kochi Corporation has spent `1.62 crore for the vessel.

“The stability test and fixing of seats need to be completed,” said Mayor Soumini Jain. “It will be over within 10 days. If everything goes as per the plan, the new ferry service will be operational by May.”

The single deck, single hull ferry will have twin engines so the vessel can be manoeuvred safely to the nearest jetty in case an engine fails. There were several instances of single-engine ferries and jhankars drifting into the sea following engine failures.

“The vessel has been built as per the norms mentioned in the Kerala Inland Vessel (KIV) Rules,” said a KSINC officer.

“We have followed all safety norms, including the wind criteria and free board. The vessel will be handed over to the Corporation after the stability test,” the officer said.