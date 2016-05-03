Newly discovered planets may boost search for life beyond Earth

May 3, 2016 | By :

The discovery of three planets that circle a small, dim star could bolster the chances of finding life beyond Earth, astronomers said.

The Earth-sized planets are orbiting their parent star, located in the constellation Aquarius relatively close to Earth at 40 light years away, at a distance that provides the right amount of heat for there to be liquid water on their surface, a condition scientists believe may be critical for fostering life.

The discovery was made using a special telescope at an observatory in Chile.

Though the newly found planets are about the size of Earth, their host star is just 8 percent of the size of the sun and less than a half a percent as bright, the scientists said.

Tags: ,
Related News
Facebook to deliver ads on in-stream placements in videos on the social media
Interested in protecting your planet from aliens ,MIB.Yes apply here
Videos of man singing at railway station gets the attention of social media
BBC ,London govt pulls their advertising from Google after they were found to run alongside ‘hate crime’ videos
The moon may become a planet
Backyard Worlds: Planet 9, Lets everyone to search for new nearby worlds
Top