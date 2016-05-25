Newly elected AIADMK MLA S. M. Seenivel passes away

May 25, 2016 | By :

Chennai, May 25: Newly elected All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLA from Tamil Nadu’s Thirupuramkundram constituency S. M. Seenivel passed away on Wednesday morning.

Earlier on May 21, a television channel flashed the unsettling news of Seenivel’s death.

Even as the rumour mills went into an overdrive, proclaiming by-election at Thiruparankundram, Seenivel was recuperating from a stroke that sent him to a private hospital at Bibikulam in Madurai last Wednesday.

The doctors had put rumours to rest by declaring Seenivel’s condition stable.

The AIADMK retained power winning 136 of the 232 constituencies despite most exit polls predicting a DMK win. (ANI)

Tags: ,
Related News
AIADMK against its MPs | Expels over 150 office bearers in two districts
AIADMK to seek EC’s help in disqualifying Puducherry MLAs ‘holding office of profit’
J Jayalalithaa
Jayalalithaa passed away a day before she was declared dead; Says Sasikala’s brother Divakaran
J Jayalalithaa
Apollo Hospitals submits documents on Jayalalithaa’s treatment
AIADMK bribery case: HC denies bail to middleman Sukesh Chandrashekar
AIADMK ousted TTV Dhinakaran takes oath as MLA from RK Nagar constituency
Top