Newly elected AIADMK MLA S. M. Seenivel passes away

Chennai, May 25: Newly elected All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLA from Tamil Nadu’s Thirupuramkundram constituency S. M. Seenivel passed away on Wednesday morning.

Earlier on May 21, a television channel flashed the unsettling news of Seenivel’s death.

Even as the rumour mills went into an overdrive, proclaiming by-election at Thiruparankundram, Seenivel was recuperating from a stroke that sent him to a private hospital at Bibikulam in Madurai last Wednesday.

The doctors had put rumours to rest by declaring Seenivel’s condition stable.

The AIADMK retained power winning 136 of the 232 constituencies despite most exit polls predicting a DMK win. (ANI)