Newly elected US President Donald Trump Will take only $1 as salary

New York, Nov 14 : US President-elect Donald Trump said that he will reject the presidential annual salary of $400,000 and will take only the minimum required: one dollar a year.

Trump announced his decision on Sunday in an interview for the CBS “60 Minutes” TV programme – his first television appearance after winning the November 8 elections.

“I think I have to take by law one dollar so I’ll take one dollar a year,” Trump said during the interview.

He further admitted that he did not know what the salary was and when told the salary was $400,000, Trump declined it, Efe news reported.

“I’m not taking it,” said Trump, who amassed much of his fortune with television shows, hotels, casinos and real estate businesses.

Trump also defended his controversial decision to refuse releasing any of his tax returns during the election campaign and said he will release his tax returns “at the appropriate time”.

Trump also commented about the recent violence across the country after the election when tens of thousands of people have marched against him for fibe consecutive days in some 30, in the “Not my President” anti-Trump protest.

“I am so saddened to hear that. And I say, Stop it. If it helps. I will say this, and I will say right to the cameras: Stop it,” the Manhattan billionaire said when asked about the incidents.

Trump, who will take office as on January 20,2017, told protesters not to fear his presidency.