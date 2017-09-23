Newly married couple Dhanraj and Kajal found hanging in their home in Mumbai

Mumbai/ Maharashtra, September 23: Six months after the marriage, couple ended their lives by hanging themselves at their home in suburban Malad, said media reports.

Dhanraj Bhuvaneshwarlal Nai (24) and his wife Kajal Dhanraj Nai (19) took the extreme step last night at around 10.

As per media reports, couple used a saree to make a noose which was tied to a hook attached to the ceiling.

Senior inspector of Malvani, Deepak Phatangare asserted that few people from the locality had informed police about the incident.

Police had rushed to the spot and the couple were taken to hospital where they were declared dead even before admitting.

Reason behind the couple to commit suicide is not known yet. Investigation is underway.

Dhanraj earlier worked in a garment shop. He had lost his job after the marriage and was under depression.

