Nexa offers online booking of Maruti Ignis at Rs 11000, promises delivery in 4-8 weeks

New Delhi, January 5: The Maruti premium cars exclusive dealers Nexa has started booking procedures for the much awaited Maruti Suzuki Ignis on 2nd January. Maruti fans in India are waiting for the new Ignis Compact SUV for the last one year.

It was actually expected to be launched just after the launch of Baleno, another success saga from Maruti Suzuki. But the unexpected high demands for Baleno has really resulted in a crisis, which in turn lead customers to wait for months after booking the vehicle. Reportedly, Maruti has somehow tackled this issue, but this really caused the delay in the launch of Ignis.

While contacted by INDIA LIVE TODAY, NEXA dealer said that Maruti Ignis Compact SUV is available in four variants namely Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha, where Sigma is the base model and Alpha is the high end variant. These four variants are available both in petrol and diesel. But for the time being, the high end Alpha variant is only available in Manual transmission and not in AMT(Automatic gear). Moreover the AMT Ignis is available only in Delta and Zeta variant. All the four variants are available in Petrol while, there is no Sigma variant available in Diesel. In the automatic Ignis, the dual tone colours are available only in Zeta.

At this stage, Ignis is made available in seven colours. Ignis would be launched in Pearl Arctic white, Silky Silver, Glistening Grey, Uptown Red, Tinsel Blue and Urban Blue. Besides, Ignis is offered in dual tone colours which are Uptown Red with Midnight Black, Tinsel Blue with Midnight Black and Tinsel Blue with Pearl Arctic White.

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis was showcased at an Auto Expo, in Greater Noida earlier in 2016. It is expected that the new Ignis compact SUV will be slotted just below the Vitara Brezza in the company’s UV line-up, and would become a competitor to Mahindra KUV100, once it is launched.

As expected, Ignis is tightly packed with unique features. Ignis would be the most feature-rich car in this segment. Besides, there will be offered more customization options as well as add on features, than the offers with any other car currently in this small car segment.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis’ infotainment system is likely to be an updated version of Suzuki’s 7-inch SmartPlay unit with SD navigation and Bluetooth phone integration. It will also come with Google Android Auto support along with Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink. Ignis offers big boot space of 267 litre. Transmission options will be a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. The vehicle is expected to be priced between the range of Rs 5 to Rs 7 lakh.