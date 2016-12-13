Next door Girl Yami Gautam starts ‘Sarkar 3’ shoot

Mumbai, Dec 13: Bollywood’s girl next door Yami Gautam is all set to amaze us with two of her upcoming movies ‘Kaabil’ and ‘Sarakar 3’.

The actress was recently spotted at the sets of ‘Sarkar 3’ at Bandstand, Bandra, donning her serious look for the character. Yami has not explored this look before, for any character for her films.

Yami, who is playing a blind girl in ‘Kaabil,’ has stunned the masses with her intensifying look in ‘Sarkar 3.’

Having set foot into the industry to the world of glamour 28-year-old actress has been wowing the audiences with her amazing talent.

Yami will be seen in a completely different Avatar from her roles in ‘Vicky Donor’ ‘Badlapur’ and ‘Kaabil’.

The actress would be seen doing a role for the very first time in sequel. Yami is proving her versatility with every film, the actress who is an outsider and hails from a Chandigarh has made it on her own merit in the industry!

Yami who is visually impaired in ‘Kaabil’ is donning a complete fanatical look in ‘Sarkar 3.’

The actress is also preparing for some high dose action scenes for ‘Sarkar 3.’

Yami added, “I am attempting something like this for the first time and I’m very excited for it. As an actor one wants to explore a new side with each film. We have started the shoot and I really look forward to come on sets and get in that particular character.”

Yami Gautam who is pairing opposite Hrithik Roshan in their upcoming movie ‘Kaabil,’ is all set to hit the theaters on January 25, 2017.

(ANI)