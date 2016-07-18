Mumbai, July 18: Audi Mumbai West set the pulses racing in Mumbai as it launched the most powerful and fastest production Audi ever built – the next generation Audi R8 V10 Plus at the Audi Mumbai West showroom.

Naturally – aspirated 5.2 FSI Quattro V10 mid-engine with up to 610 hp (449 kW) of power responds instantly to throttle and propels the car from 0 to 100 in 3.2 seconds with a top speed of 330 km/h. Much lighter than its predecessor, the next generation Audi R8 V10 Plus is priced at INR 2,55,00,000 crores ex-showroom Maharashtra.

“The previous model was already the sporty vanguard of the brand – and this applies to the second generation Audi R8 even more. The newly conceptualized high-performance sports car has been made even tauter and stronger, both on and off the race track.

Embodied in its DNA is the know-how acquired in the numerous car racing successes that Audi has achieved over the years. In fact, 50 percent of the components of the new Audi R8 are from the Audi R8 LMS.

With this next generation Audi R8 V10 Plus coming in, we are now unleashing the perfect poster boy for contemporary panache, outstanding performance and daily usability,” said Joe King, Head, Audi India.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch of the new Audi R8 V10 Plus at Audi Mumbai West, Gautam Modi, Dealer Principal, Krishiv Motors Pvt. Ltd. (Audi Mumbai West and Audi Thane) said, “We’re excited to extend our association with the Audi brand through our second dealership in Maharashtra within six months.

With the launch of the new Audi R8 V10 Plus, we’re reiterating our commitment to deliver and delight the brand’s discerning customers by offering an extraordinary experience at par with Audi’s international dealership standards.”

Audi Mumbai West is now being managed by Krishiv Motors Pvt. Ltd., a renowned name in the business of automotive trade.

This is their second Audi facility after Audi Thane. Spread over a total area of 12,000 sq. ft, the Audi Mumbai West showroom has a honeycomb aluminum façade on the exterior.

With a display area that can accommodate 12 Audi cars, the showroom will display the entire model range of Audi cars available in India.

Audi Mumbai West will also house an Audi shop, where customers can have a range of accessories fitted in their Audi and also purchase a variety of Audi branded merchandise.