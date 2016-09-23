Next Generation Nissan Micra teased ahead of Paris debut

Paris, September 23: Over the past few months, Nissan was seen actively testing its next generation Micra, which is due for global debut at the 2016 Paris Motor Show later this month. 2017 Nissan Micra is based on the company’s CMF platform and will be produced from the Renault Flins plant in France reports rushlane.com.

Now, ahead of its debut at the Paris Motor Show, Nissan has revealed the first official teasers of new generation Micra hatchback.

New Micra is based on the Renault-Nissan CMF-B platform. This new platform will contribute to a wider and longer stance and more interior space. In the front, the 2017 Nissan Micra receives a smaller grille, sleek headlamps and a sloping bonnet.

The windshield slants backwards while the roof slopes towards the rear. From its sides, Nissan Micra will be seen with large doors and character lines while at the rear, new horizontally positioned tail lamps and a rear windshield with integrated tail-gate spoiler will be evident. In fact, overall, 2017 Nissan Micra will follow a design language much in keeping with that seen on the Nissan Sway concept.

Engine specs on 2017 Nissan Micra will most likely include a new 900cc three-cylinder petrol engine while it will receive a range of 4 cylinder petrol and diesel engines as well. New Micra will be offered with both manual and automatic transmission options.