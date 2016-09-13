By next week, Twitter to relax character limit of 140

NEW YORK,Sept13: Micro-blogging website Twitter will stop counting media attachments, including images, GIFs, videos, polls, and usernames, against the 140-character limit starting September 19, allowing users to compose longer tweets, a media report said.

The new change will not completely remove the 140-character limit. What it really changes is how Twitter counts the character limit.

“Twitter first announced plans to stop counting extras like photos, videos, and user polls toward the limit back in May, but gave no firm date on when the shift would occur,” TheVerge reported on Tuesday.

It is still unclear as to whether all of these changes will occur simultaneously or in stages.

The extra room for text will give users more flexibility in composing their messages, the report added.