Neymar to make acting debut with Deepika Padukone in ‘xXx’

Karachi, June 9 : Brazilian footballer Neymar has taken a huge leap from green pitch to the silver screen holding Deepika Padukoneand Vin Diesel’s hands.

The FC Barcelona striker is kicking off his acting career with the Hollywood movie ‘xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage,’ reports the Express Tribune.

The ‘Fast and Furious’ actor took to Instagram recently to reveal that the 24-year-old footballer has already begun shooting and he is a “natural” one.

Reportedly, Neymar was in the United States last week to face the camera for a cameo appearance.

The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actress’ Hollywood debut is expected to be released in January 2017.

‘ xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage’ will also see stars like Nina Dobrev, Ruby Rose and Samuel L Jackson.