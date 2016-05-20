Neyyappam or Nankhatai? Google Seeks Your Help to Name Android N

Mumbai, May 20: As a child, Google CEO Sundar Pichai didn’t like sweets and mixed sambar with payasam so that the payasam wouldn’t taste sweet. But it could very well be an Indian sweet that lends its name to the upcoming version of Google’s Android operating system. That is, if an Indian sweet is chosen in the search being conducted by Google to pick a name for Android N.

Sundar Pichai had first announced that the name for Android N could be chosen via an online poll during his visit to India in December 2015 and added that he would also ask his mother for suggestions.

Neyyappam or nankhatai or nolen gurer sandesh? Which Indian sweet could it be? Or something else from some place else? Google appears to express its weakness for the delicacy from Kerala made of rice flour and jaggery. The ‘Help name Android N’ page has the name ‘Neyappam’ prominently featured.

Other contenders visible on the background of the page include: nectar, nutmeg, nuts + nachos. The poll is however open-ended and participants can suggest any name of their choice.

Google is known for nicknaming its Android mobile operating systems after popular desserts (with the notable exception of 4.4 version which was called KitKat, after the popular chocolate candy bar).

Many Indians have been expressing the desire that Google names an Android version after an Indian sweet. Now that Google’s CEO has kept his promise made during his interaction with students at Delhi’s Sri Ram College of Commerce, the chances of Android N being named after an Indian sweet appears to be a lot brighter.

If you have a name to suggest for Android N, tell Google and also let us know in the comments.