NFAI launches film club for children

PUNE,Feb 23: The National Film Archive of India (NFAI) has launched an exclusive film club for children in association with Arbhaat Films. The club aims to create a bond between youngsters and cinema.

The new club will also familiarise the children with the country’s cinematic heritage through film screenings, which will be held every month. “The club will be open to children aged between 9 to 16 years and will organize a film screening on the last weekend of every month,” said NFAI director Prakash Magdum while addressing a news conference here on Wednesday.

The first screening will be filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s multiple national award winning film Sonar Kella (1974) from the Feluda detective series on February 25. The film will be screened from 4pm to 6pm at NFAI’s Kothrud premises.

“With the aim to make our children aware of the wonders of cinema and sensitise them about its importance, the film club will help further NFAI’s objective of disseminating a healthy film culture. We believe that this will help spread film literary right from school days. We have invited various schools to participate in our initiative,” shared Magdum.

Renowned filmmaker and founder of Arbhaat Films, Umesh Kulkarni added, “Children should see great films from around the world, which will greatly impact their character. NFAI is among the major hubs of all significant film activities in the country.”