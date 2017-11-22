NGT asks all concerned states to provide workable solution for stubble burning

New Delhi, November 22: After the blanket smog had troubled Delhites for more than three weeks, several measures are being implemented to prevent dense fog and smog.

The National Green Tribunal had taken strict stand against the Delhi government for not taking preventive measures.

NGT directs NTPC, Ministry of Agriculture and states of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to convene a meeting at 11 am on 28 November to decide on transportation, subsequent use of stubble and compensating farmers adequately. Next date of hearing is 6 December.

NGT asks all the concerned states to provide workable solution for stubble burning. NTPC says they are willing to use agricultural residue in power plants, however it may not be possible to use it directly as they can only use it as 5 percent of the fuel.

As the blanket smog started affecting normal life of people the Delhi government even planned on implementing even-odd scheme in Delhi. But the Green Tribunal disagreed to the exceptions applied in the scheme.

Stubble burning in the neighbouring states and adverse climatic conditions were blamed for the dense smog in Delhi, which even caused health problems after inhaling toxic air.