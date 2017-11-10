NGT asks data from Delhi Government on old cars, plea on odd-even scheme to be heard today

New Delhi, November 10: The National Green Tribunal asked the Delhi government on what grounds the odd-even car scheme will be applied. The body also asked the data on old cars in Delhi and the plea will be heard at two in the afternoon.

The city transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday that the odd-even car scheme would be carried out in Delhi for a five-day period starting from November 13.

In the odd-even scheme, vehicles with the registration number ending with an even number are allowed on roads on an even date while those ending in an odd number are allowed on odd dates. The scheme was earlier enforced in Delhi twice in 2016.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that if the need arises, then the decision on Odd-Even formula will be taken by 10 or 11 November. He further mentioned that from the mid-October to mid-November, the whole northern India becomes a gas chamber, not just Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal added that one of the main reasons for the increasing pollution levels in the city is due to the stubble burning issue in Haryana.

As the air quality and visibility continues to be harmfully low, it affected the normal life of people in Delhi-NCR area. Moreover, the entry of heavy vehicles from other states make the roads in Delhi congested with an increase in pollution levels.

The pollution level is so high in the city that schools are shut down till Sunday, people are not even able to breathe properly. People are told not to step out from their homes.

Elderly people and those having heart ailments were asked to stay indoors as much as possible.People who go for work everyday are told to wear masks.

A few days ago, the Indian Medical Association declared a public health emergency and alerted people not to go out from their homes.