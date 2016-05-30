NGT to hear Centre’s plea against diesel car ban for other cities

New Delhi, May 30 : The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday will hear the Centre’s plea along with the petition seeking ban on the sale of large diesel-powered vehicles in 11 more cities besides the national capital.

The Heavy Industries Ministry has moved the NGT not to extend the diesel vehicle ban to other cities.

Meanwhile, the NGT has asked various states to submit response to three questions:

1. Which is the worst polluted city of the state?

2. Give the number of vehicles in the city and provide a breakdown of petrol and diesel vehicles.

3. What is the current population of the worst polluted city?

Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have been asked to respond.

The NGT has said that all relevant and the latest data needs to be submitted by tomorrow and warned that if the said states fail to product the data, a bailable warrant against the chief secretary of the non responding state will be issued.

According to reports, 11 cities, including Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad are likely to include metros.

Earlier, the NGT bench after hearing a petition filed by Lawyers Environmental Awareness Forum (LEAF) ordered that diesel vehicles over 10-year-old may not be allowed to ply in six cities, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kothamangalam, Thrissur and Kozhikode.

The bench also directed the traffic police to take action and charge a fine of Rs. 5,000 as environment compensation from defaulters.

The petition had demanded toxic gases by the old diesel vehicles such as lorries and buses should be immediately curtailed and a strict rule should be brought for it.