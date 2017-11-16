NGT orders Delhi schools, colleges to set up rainwater harvesting systems within two months or pay Rs 5 lakh fine

New Delhi, November 16: An order was passed by the National Green Tribunal on Thursday that rainwater harvesting systems must be installed in all government, private schools, colleges in Delhi within two months.

According to sources, the order said that the institutions must install the rain harvesting water systems at their own cost. It further mentioned that if any institution fails to install rainwater harvesting system will pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation.

The green panel directed the schools and colleges to approach a committee constituted by it. The committee will inspect the premises and grant permission to institutions for operating the system.

According to sources, the bench ordered that the meeting should be held twice in a month and will be dealing with the application of the schools and colleges.

If there are indications that rain harvesting systems cannot be installed, then the institution should approach the committee within a week from today. After that, there will be inspection done in the premises by the committee.

The bench further mentioned that if there is no possibility of installing such system, then the panel may issue exemption certificate. According to the directions given by the National Green Tribunal, the institution that gets an exemption certificate shall be answerable to environment compensation that will be used for setting up systems in possible nearby areas.

The National Green Tribunal gave instructions to the director of the Delhi education department, Delhi Jal Board to issue notices to all schools and colleges within three days from today.

Previously in June 2017, the green panel sought a proposal from schools and other institutions in the National green Tribunal registry after giving a copy to Delhi Jal Board. The National Green Tribunal said that the schools musttake immediate steps to set up rainwater harvesting systems to keep a check on the issue of water crisis.

The National Green Tribunal also asked the Central Ground Water Authority, Delhi Jal Board to audit the private and government schools in their premises.