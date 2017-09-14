Ban on diesel vehicles to remain the same: NGT refuses Centre’s plea

New Delhi, September 14: Ban order on diesel vehicles would remain the same as National Green Tribunal refuses Centre’s plea that sought modification for the ban, says media reports.

“One diesel vehicle causes pollution equal to 24 petrol vehicles and 40 CNG vehicles,” said NGT on refusing to lift the ban on 10 years old diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR.

NGT, in November 2014, held that all diesel and petrol vehicles which were more than 15 years old won’t be permitted to ply on Delhi roads. The move was to tackle increasing air pollution in the national capital.

Later on in April 2015, NGT ordered that all diesel vehicles of more than 10 years old won’t be allowed to ply in Delhi.

Claiming that the ban affects economically weaker section of society, Centre in January 2017 moved to Supreme Court seeking to lift the ban on 10 years old diesel vehicles in Delhi and NCR.

Telling that there was no legal provision for the move described by a car maker as a ‘corporate death penalty’, union government in July 2017 had challenged NGT’s order to phase out diesel vehicles.

In July 2016, NGT had directed the Delhi government to cancel the registration of all 10 years old diesel powered vehicles from plying in the Delhi roads.

The rising pollution levels in Delhi and NCR that resulted in many health issues for its population, made NGT to impose the ban order.