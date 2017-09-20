NGT reprimands Delhi MC for delay in issuing of tenders for lifting of garbage at Ghazipur landfill

New Delhi, Sept 20: National Green Tribunal (NGT) today pulled up the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) for the delay in issuing of tenders for lifting of garbage at Ghazipur landfill. NGT Chairperson Swatanter Kumar asked EDMC why it was delaying the tenders for Ghazipur landfill. It seems the Corporation is not interested in delivering the Tribunal’s order to the respective officials, the green court observed. At least two people were killed and five rescued when a giant pile of oldest landfill site at Ghazipur here collapsed on September 1, sweeping several vehicles into a canal