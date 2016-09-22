NHRC issues notice over malnutrition deaths in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Sep 22: The National Human Rights Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to Maharashtra government, giving it four weeks to submit a report on deaths of children allegedly due to malnutrition in Palghar district.

The Commission in a statement, said it has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that 600 children have died allegedly due to malnutrition in Palghar this year.

The worst affected areas are Mokhada, Jawhar, Wada and Vikramgadh talukas in the district, it observed.

The notice issued to the chief secretary observed that the state authorities are required to be conscious towards the plight of the residents, especially the children and elderly persons.

Such a huge number of deaths of the children, in a year amount to violation of right to life and health of the poor victim, the notice said.