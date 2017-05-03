NHRC issues notice to Delhi Police in molestation case of shelter home inmates

New Delhi, May 3: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the Delhi Police and the state government after several girl inmates of a shelter home has accused some staff members of molesting and injecting them with drugs. The girls have also alleged that they were beaten up if they tried resisting and were also not provided sanitary napkins.

Taking Suo moto cognisance of a media report, the NHRC has issued the notices to the Delhi chief secretary and the commissioner of the Delhi Police and sought a detailed report within four weeks, the Commission today said.

As indicated by the media report, the casualties have been given some substance like Oxytocin which fortifies physical development in prepubescent young ladies.

The vast majority of the young ladies are either assault survivors or saved from the city’s lanes from the grasp of human traffickers and houses of ill-repute.

One of the young ladies has charged that she was not given nourishment for a considerable length of time as a discipline since she had blamed one for the staff individuals from tormenting her.

The Commission has issued a notification to the Chief Secretary, the legislature of National Capital Territory (NCT) and the Commissioner of Police, requiring a point by point report in the matter, inside four weeks.

The Commission has watched that the substance of the news report, assuming genuine, are “disturbing and characteristic of gross carelessness with respect to the Department of Social Welfare of the Government of NCT of Delhi.”

The haven houses are expected to give protected and secure condition to its detainees alongside ability preparing and so forth with the goal that they could procure a living in the wake of abandoning it.

“Such a boorish treatment to youthful and adolescent young ladies in a safe house home is the most exceedingly bad case of infringement of human rights. The Right to Life and Dignity of the casualties has been horribly disregarded,” the notice said.

As indicated by the media report, carried on the first May 2017, the Delhi Legal Services Authority got a few dissensions from the casualty young ladies and they cautioned the Delhi Commission for Women.

A FIR has been apparently enrolled on the seventeenth April 2017, charging the authorities for criminal terrorising, bringing about damage by harming, criminal intrigue under important areas of laws including the Juvenile Justice Care and Protection Act. Supposedly, no officer from the Social Welfare Department of the State Government wished to go ahead record.

