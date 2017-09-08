NHRC notice to MP govt over denial to treat pregnant HIV positive woman

Tikamgarh/Madhya Pradesh, September 8: A pregnant woman who was Human Immunodeficiency virus positive was refused for treatment by the doctors of the district hospital at Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh which resulted in death of their newborn twins, according to media reports from the woman’s husband. However, the hospital officials named the charges baseless.

As a result of this incident, the National Human Rights Commission on Thursday issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh government. The National Human Rights Commission termed the incident as the “worst example of inhumanity” after the twins of the woman died soon after their birth yesterday due to uncaring attitude of the hospital staff.

The 24-year old woman, said to be a Dalit delivered outside the maternity ward after the hospital refused treatment. After the delivery outside the maternity ward, the hospital authorities said that the babies were premature and could not be saved due to inadequate equipment and medical expertise. However, Ramesh Dandotiya, the District Hospital Civil Surgeon denied the accusation that the woman was refused treatment, owing to her HIV positive status.

“The woman is still being treated at the district hospital. This allegation is baseless that she and her twins were denied treatment because of her HIV infection,” he said. The woman, who lived in a village about 70 km from the district headquarters, was taken to the hospital on Tuesday.

However, the woman’s husband debated the hospital’s claims. “My wife and the newborn twin girls were not given treatment at the district hospital after she was found to be HIV positive,” he alleged. According to media reports, the woman’s husband told that “The doctors and staff told me that they would not treat her because of the Human Immunodeficiency virus infection. Our newborn girls could have been saved had they been treated in time,” he alleged. Both the twins were norn premature in the seventh month and weighed about 500 gms each, said Ramesh Dandotiya.

“Before her delivery, the woman was told that the foetuses were under-developed. We suggested family members to take her to neighboring Jhansi or any other town, but they insisted on getting treated here. “It was not possible to save the infants due to inadequate equipment and expertise here,” the civil surgeon said.

The National Human Rights Commission acquired a detailed report within four weeks, along with details of the action taken against the guilty doctors and staff of the hospital. The National Human Rights Commission added that in spite of her advanced pregnancy, the pregnant woman was told to go to a hospital at Jhansi for treatment and was pushed out of the maternity ward”.