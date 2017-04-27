NIA apprehends three government officers of Nagaland

Dimapur,April27:The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday apprehended three government officers of Nagaland for providing substantial amount to NSCN-K by contributing government funds to them in official capacity.

The NIA officials arrested Joint Director/DDO, Department of Social Welfare Tulula Pongen, Joint Director/DDO, Department of Land Resources Alienba Pangjung Jamir and UDA/Cashier, Department of Land Resources K Lashito Sheqi in connection with the alleged charges of large scale extortion and illegal tax collection on behalf of the banned organization NSCN (K) from various government organizations and others by the cadres of NSCN (K) in Dimapur and Kohima areas.

The accused in their official capacity provided substantial amount to NSCN (K) by way of contributing government funds to the banned outfit, thereby supporting NSCN (K) in furtherance of its unlawful activities.

They officers were arrested on the basis of their alleged involvement in paying huge amount of money to various UG factions such as NSCN (K), NSCN (R), FGN, NNC and others which was revealed during the scrutiny of the documents including demand letters and payment receipts which were seized during the search operation carried out by the NIA.

The accused were produced in a Special NIA Court, Dimapur on for Thursday police remand. The court granted five days police remand for Jamir and Sheqi while Pongen was sent to hospital for treatment.