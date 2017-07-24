NIA arrests seven Hurriyat leaders from J and K for terror funding

New Delhi, July 24: Seven Huriat leaders were arrested from Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Those arrested include Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate, Naeem Khan and son-in-law of Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

The arrest was made in the information that the violence going on in the Jammu and Kashmir was not spontaneous. The terror groups from Pakistan was sending money through Hawalas to carrying out violence in Jammu and Kashmir. Such terror activities were carried out for de-stabilising Jammu and Kashmir.

The National Investigation Agency was investigating the case since two months, in which the houses of the leaders were raided.