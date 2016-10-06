NIA arrests Tamil Nadu based IS operative

NEW DELHI,Oct6: In second such arrest after Kalyan based youth Areeb Majeed, theNational Investigation Agency has arrested a Tamil Nadu based man who had joined Islamic State, fought alongside the so called caliphate for several months in Iraq and Syria and returned to India to carry out attacks here.

The suspect, Subhani Haji Moideen alias Abu Meer (31), who hails from Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu, sources say, stayed in Syria and Iraq for almost four to five months, met senior leadership there and fought with the allied forces and rebels.

Meer is second operative after Mumbai (Kalyan) based Areeb Majeed to have fought alongside IS and arrested by Indian agencies. Areeb Majeed was caught in October 2014 upon his return to India from Syria while Meer was here in Tamilnadu for last several months and his activities were being watched.

Official sources say Meer also came in touch with latest IS module led by Majeed alias Omar al-Hindi and is being questioned about his links.

The NIA and states’ police have arrested 60 IS operatives in India since 2014 out of which only Meer and Majeed have been so called “warriors” on the ground of the deadliest terrorist organisation.