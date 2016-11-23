NIA asks banks to freeze Zakir Naik’s accounts

New Delhi, Nov 23: The National Investigation Agency has written to banks to freeze controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and his NGO, Islamic Research Foundation’s accounts.

The NIA has also asked the home ministry to block websites and other online activities of Naik and IRF.

The NIA has been conducting searches since November 19 and have raided at least 20 premises in Mumbai which are connected to the proscribed IRF or its trustees.

Naik has been booked along with unnamed IRF officials under section 153-A of IPC (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) beside various sections of UAPA.