NIA conduct searches at 12 locations in Srinagar, Baramulla and Handwara over terror-funding case.

Sringar/Jammu and Kashmir, August 16: As a follow-up action in the terror-funding case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches today at 12 locations in Srinagar, Baramulla and Handwara.

The NIA registered the case on May 30, accusing separatist and secessionist leaders of being involved with terrorist groups.

The case was registered over raising, receiving and collecting funds through various illegal means for funding separatist and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. The case also included causing disruption in the Valley by pelting security forces with stones, burning schools, damaging public property and waging war against India.

The NIA had conducted searches in several places in the state, besides Haryana and the national capital. The NIA has already questioned Hurriyat chief Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s son-in-law Altaf Shah, separatists Mehrajuddin Kalwal and Peer Saifulla. (ANI)