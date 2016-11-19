NIA files case against Zakir Naik and raids 10 centres of NGO

NEW DELHI,Nov19: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a First Investigation Report or FIR against controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik for allegedly “spreading enmity” between religions. Raids are also being conducted in Maharashtra at 10 locations linked to his banned organisation Islamic Research Foundation.

The FIR was filed under Section 153A and UAPA Act on Friday evening.

In the FIR, the NIA has alleged Naik of inciting Muslim youth in India to commit unlawful activities and terrorist acts.

NIA teams are conducting searches at 10 IRF related premises in Mumbai right now, with the help of local police: NIA — ANI (@ANI_news) November 19, 2016

As per latest information, the NIA team is conducting raids at ten centres of Zakir Naik’s NGO Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) in Mumbai with regard to the matter.

The sources also asserted that there are possibilities that Zakir Naik will be called for questioning.

Reacting to the news, BJP leader Zafar Islam claimed that action has been taken after gathering all the information and that Zakir Naik should return and face the law.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs had declared IRF an unlawful association under the anti-terror law for five years for its alleged terror activities.