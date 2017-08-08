NIA questions pro-Pakistan separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s sons

New Delhi/August 8: Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s elder son Nayeem Zafar Geelani has summoned by The National Investigating Agency (NIA) for questioning in connection with a probe into suspected terror funds on Tuesday. Syed Ali Shah Geelani described to media that it was the attempt to pressurise and intimidate the separation of the leadership.

Nayeem, Geelani’s elder son, is a doctor who worked in Pakistan for the last 12 years. The NIA had issued summons on July 27 and August 1, 2017, but he failed to appear as he was hospitalised in Srinagar. Geelani’s brother arrived at the headquarter around morning 11 AM reports says NIA official, after the counter terror agency earlier summons.

Media reports that Geelani’s younger son Naseem, who works at an agricultural university in Srinagar, was also summoned to appear before the national investigation team (NIA) on August 2nd. But he also did not come, saying that the notice should be served through Vice Chancellor of Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Agriculture Science so that he would be permitted to take leave.

The national investigation agency so far arrested eight separatist leaders including Shabir Shah and Altaf Ahmad Shah, who is Geelani’s son-in-law in connection with the probe on terror funding from Pakistan. They have been charged with criminal conspiracy and executing a war against India.