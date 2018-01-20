NIA reaches Mahabodhi temple to probe recovered bombs

Bodh Gaya (Bihar), Jan 20 : A day after two bombs were found in Bihar’s Bodh Gaya, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on Saturday reached the Mahabodhi temple complex to probe the matter.

The bomb-squad also conducted a routine inspection of the temple complex.

A suspicious object was spotted outside the emergency gate of the temple, on late Thursday night.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Garima Malik, who reached the spot to take stock of the situation, said that the bomb squad was trying to detect the object.

The incident comes at a time when Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama is in Bodh Gaya.

He had arrived in Bodh Gaya on January 1 and is likely to stay there for a month.

In 2013, five people got injured after a series of explosions rocked the Maha Bodhi temple, situated on the spot where Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment. (ANI)