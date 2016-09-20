NIA registers case in Uri attack

The NIA team, which visited the attack site, is tasked with gathering evidence and preparing a dossier which could be presented to the international community to expose Pakistani hand in the attack.

The NIA is focussing on the combustible substance used by the four terrorists to set fire to tents inside the administrative unit near the brigade headquarters, close to the Line of Control.

Such incendiary material, the sources, said was being used for the first time. Besides, the attack coincided with the troop re-deployment, hinting at intelligence being passed on to the attackers.