NIA summons Kashmir Bar Association President Mian Abdul Qayoom in connection with terror funding case

New Delhi, September 5: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday summoned Kashmir Bar Association President Mian Abdul Qayoom on September 6 at the Delhi Headquarters in connection with the terror-funding case.

According to the NIA sources, the people from Jammu and Kashmir will be summoned in the coming days. Last month, the NIA arrested seven Kashmiri separatists – Altaf Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Mehraj Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Naeem Khan and Bitta Karate for funding terror in the Kashmir Valley.

On Friday, a Delhi court sent three separatists- Aftab Hilali Shah, Farooq Ahmed Dar and Mohammaed Akbar Khanday- to judicial custody till September 1. The police custody of remaining separatist leaders has been extended till August 14. The accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Earlier, the NIA summoned Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s second son to Delhi in the terror-funding case. The two sons of Geelani, Naeem Geelani and Zahoor Geelani, have been summoned by the investigative agency.

The NIA visited Srinagar in May to probe the alleged funding by Pakistan for illegal activities in Kashmir, and questioned several separatist leaders on the issue of raising, collecting and transferring funds via the Hawala route and other channels to fund terror activities in Kashmir. The NIA is said to be probing all aspects of funding to separatist leaders and how they reportedly used these funds to fuel unrest in the Kashmir Valley.

