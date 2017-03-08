NIA team to investigate India’s first ISIS attack

Bhopal, March 08: National Investigation Agency (NIA) team today reached Bhopal to investigate the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train explosion that took place on Yesterday.

Affirm that the explosion in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train was an action of Islamic State (ISIS) operatives, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan aid that after fixing the pipe bomb they uploaded its photograph and sent it to Syria.

He called the detonation to be the first ever attack of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in India, in which at least 12 people were injured.

We have proof of the involvement of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

The bomb blast occurred in a general coach of the passenger train between 9.30 am and 10 am on Tuesday when it was on its way to Ujjain from Bhopal near Jabdi station.

Shivraj Singh announced a compensation amount of Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 25,000 to the severely injured and injured people respectively.

He also confirmed that his statement by saying that the initial inquiry in the blast case specify that it was a terror attack and IED was used for it.

Saifullah, the suspected Islamic State terrorist, who killed on the outskirts of Lucknow yesterday could have had a role to play in the Bhopal-Ujjain train blast near Jabdi station in Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh.

The incident led to injuries to at least 10 people, three of whom are in critical condition.

Anti-Terror Squad IG Assem Arun told news agency that the neutralized terrorist was a member of the Islamic State Khorasan module.

“Efforts were made to catch the suspected terrorist (Saifullah) alive, but unfortunately this did not happen. We fired tear gas shells and chilly bombs so that he comes out. But, he did not come out.”Arun said,

The Anti-Terrorism Squad commandos then rushed inside the house, after issuing a warning to the terrorist, Arun said, adding “The suspected terrorist then fired at the Anti-Terrorism Squad commandos, which was then suitably retaliated by the ATS commandos”.

After this, two rooms were searched and checked, and the person identified as Saifullah was found dead.”

8 pistols, 650 rounds of ammunition, 50 fired rounds, explosives, gold, cash, passports, SIM cards and a train timetable were found along with the body.

“The danger was grave, but we managed to avert it… Had we caught him alive, we would have extracted more information, but we had no choice,” Mr Assem Arun said.

