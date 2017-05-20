NIA to grill Separatist leaders today over LeT funding in Srinagar

Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, May 20: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday reached Srinagar to question Hurriyat leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani and three others, alleged to fuel unrest in the Valley and receiving funds from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed.

Prior, the NIA had enlisted a preparatory enquiry (PE) against Hurriyat pioneers including Geelani, Naeem Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Gazi Javed Baba and others.

The enquiry asserted that the pioneers were getting stores from Let boss to do subversive exercises in the Valley, incorporating pelting security powers with stones, harming open property and consuming schools and other government foundations.

Kashmir has seen far-reaching viciousness since July a year ago when the killing of an aggressor administrator, Burhan Wani, started months-long dissents that left almost hundred individuals dead.

Prior, the NIA has researched the affirmed store’s exchange through ‘Jammu and Kashmir Affectees Relief Fund Trust’ in Kashmir.

In August a year ago, the NIA had summoned and tested some separatist pioneers in Kashmir.

Not long ago, the NIA had additionally scrutinised a few cross-Line of Control (LoC) dealers in Kashmir who were associated with illegal tax avoidance.

(ANI)