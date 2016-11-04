NIA will not take up Bhopal SIMI encounter

New Delhi, Nov 04: The National Investigation Agency will not probe the encounter killing of the suspected Students of Islamic Movement of India operatives, who escaped from the Bhopal Central Jail earlier this week.

According to sources, NIA can investigate the case only if the MP Police find evidence that the SIMI operatives were being helped by a terror group from outside or were supplied arms or other assistance during or before the encounter.

Despite demands for a probe into the encounter, the state government refused to order an NIA probe into it as it believes the encounter to be genuine. The state government has, however, expressed intentions to hand over the jailbreak probe to the NIA.

The Madhya Pradesh Ggovernment has ordered a judicial probe into the encounter of eight SIMI operatives, which escaped from the Bhopal Central Jail.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had issued a notice to the state government on Wednesday seeking a detailed report on the encounter.